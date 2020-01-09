Mexico City killing sparks fury over violence against women

The gruesome murder of a 25-year-old woman in Mexico's capital has unleashed outrage among authorities and rights groups after leaked photos of her mutilated body appeared on the front page of a newspaper.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Migrant caravan: Forced to seek asylum in Guatemala Mexico is deploying hundreds of soldiers to its Guatemalan border in an effort to block a surge of migrants and refugees trying to reach the United States. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:31Published on January 18, 2020 Warrior Hounds: The Mexican women searching for their disappeared Women using their noses, simple tools to find missing loved ones, discouraged by what they say is official indifference. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:30Published on January 9, 2020

Tweets about this