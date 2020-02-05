Global  

COVID-19: China reports 2,015 new cases, 97 deaths

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The WHO warned the epidemic posed a global threat potentially worse than terrorism.
News video: China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day 01:23

 China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day The 97 new deaths bring the total to 909 deaths in China. There have been 40,235 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in China so far. 300 additional cases have been confirmed worldwide, with only one confirmed death outside of China. The...

Chinese couple suspected to have virus rounded up like strays [Video]Chinese couple suspected to have virus rounded up like strays

CHINA — As pretty much all of China remains on edge, authorities are taking increasingly fewer chances when handling new or suspected cases. Video posted to YouTube by Epoch Times on Feb. 6 shows..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:34Published

Coronavirus named ‘Covid-19’ by WHO as over 1,000 killed in mainland China [Video]Coronavirus named ‘Covid-19’ by WHO as over 1,000 killed in mainland China

Over 1,000 people died in mainland China till Tuesday from Coronavirus. Hubei province reported 103 new deaths.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:43Published


China deaths rise to 490, Japan confirms 10 cases on ship

China deaths rise to 490, Japan confirms 10 cases on shipBEIJING (AP) — Deaths from a new virus rose to 490 in mainland China on Wednesday while new cases on a Japanese cruise ship, in Hong Kong and in Thailand...
WorldNews Also reported by •SeattlePI.comReutersSeattle TimesMid-Day

China reports 108 new coronavirus deaths on Feb. 10, total at 1,016

China reported 108 new coronavirus deaths on the mainland on Feb. 10, up from 97 on the previous day, the country's health authority said on Tuesday.
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNewsSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesCTV NewsMid-Day

Peter_Nin

Pete RT @RomanWenzl: Coronavirus live updates: China reports 97 additional deaths, total cases top 44,000 https://t.co/gddOHEHqNk @Schuldensueh… 10 minutes ago

viriyabot

VIRIYA RT @ThePeach_ca: China reports drop in new COVID-19 cases as death toll tops 1,100 – Global News https://t.co/QdjdQyMuEO 16 minutes ago

ThePeach_ca

The Peach China reports drop in new COVID-19 cases as death toll tops 1,100 – Global News https://t.co/QdjdQyMuEO 16 minutes ago

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline China reports drop in new COVID-19 cases as death toll tops 1,100 https://t.co/KX7aP0cLWa 25 minutes ago

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline New post (China reports drop in new COVID-19 cases as death toll tops 1,100) has been published on ApzWeb -… https://t.co/JNPPoyk7uj 25 minutes ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep China reports drop in new COVID-19 cases as death toll tops 1,100 - Global News - https://t.co/NmuCIMX5zB 34 minutes ago

techami31

techami31 China reports drop in new COVID-19 cases as death toll tops 1,100 https://t.co/z5kmBemtUe 38 minutes ago

KRNV

KRNV Mainland China reports 97 new deaths and a further fall in new cases of the COVID-19 virus. https://t.co/q73SOZjuP4 43 minutes ago

