Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Actor Jussie Smollett indicted over hoax attack in Chicago

Actor Jussie Smollett indicted over hoax attack in Chicago

Japan Today Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Actor Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday for a second time on charges of lying to police about a racist and anti-gay attack he allegedly staged on himself in…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Jussie Smollett Indicted On New Charges For Lying To Police

Jussie Smollett Indicted On New Charges For Lying To Police 00:32

 Actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on new charges for reporting a bias attack Chicago Police say was a hoax.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Inside The New Charges Against Jussie Smollett [Video]Inside The New Charges Against Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett now faces a new indictment charging him with six counts of disorderly conduct, claiming he lied about a violent attack last year. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:45Published

How Chicago prosecutors say Jussie Smollett staged his attack [Video]How Chicago prosecutors say Jussie Smollett staged his attack

A year after claiming he was the victim of a hate crime, Jussie Smollett has been indicted by a grand jury on six counts for filing false reports.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jussie Smollett Indicted On New Charges Related To Attack Police Called A Hoax

Actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on new charges for reporting a bias attack Chicago Police say was a hoax.
CBS 2

Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago by Special Prosecutor

Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday (Feb. 11) in Chicago by a special prosecutor relating to an alleged hate crime hoax a year ago. Neither the Cook...
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Leslie68646713

LeslieDiane- #WomenforTrump Text EMPOWER to 88022 RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: Last month a Judge ordered Google to turn over a full year of the actor’s data as part of special prosecutor probe. Tod… 12 seconds ago

Security_mercha

Security_merchant RT @RockyWinston007: BREAKING: Actor Jussie Smollett indicted again in alleged 2019 attack ! Don't let this sleazy ball get away from the… 26 seconds ago

JamieRJN

JamieRJN RT @CharlieDeMar: BREAKING: Actor Jussie Smollett indicted by a grand jury. Special prosecutor Dan Webb has been digging into the case sin… 26 seconds ago

brokenfoster

Broken by the state RT @MrAndyNgo: Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday on six counts of disorderly conduct by local authorities for faking a hate crime agains… 32 seconds ago

LQSax

Linda Sax RT @FOX10Phoenix: JUST IN: Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday in Chicago by special prosecutor Dan Webb, stemming f… 36 seconds ago

NanaMarcum

Nana Marcum RT @kevincorke: #new Actor #JussieSmollett indicted again in alleged 2019 attack https://t.co/jzNH8DlwVB 37 seconds ago

KathyFiscelli

Kathleen Fiscelli RT @DrNealHouston: UPDATE: Actor Jussie Smollett was INDICTED Tuesday in Chicago by special prosecutor Dan Webb, stemming from the alleged… 2 minutes ago

das_varun99

VARUN DAS RT @RobElgasABC7: BREAKING: Actor Jussie Smollett indicted again in connection with alleged 2019 attack in Chicago, clerk's office says. 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.