Inside Mike Bloomberg’s big play for black voters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A meeting with nearly 80 black pastors in Detroit. A speech before a black Democratic organization in Montgomery. A rally at a historically black university. A tour of Martin Luther King Jr.’s church. An early voting kickoff at an African American museum. All in the past two weeks. While Mike Bloomberg’s […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Police Union Criticizes Teachers For Black Lives Matter Events At Boston Schools The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association is criticizing the Boston Teachers Union for sponsoring Black Lives Matter at School Week. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:52Published 5 days ago Black woman 'trolled' for adopting three white children A single black woman says she has been trolled for adopting - three white children.Treka Engleman, a 32-year-old public school teacher from Cincinnati, Ohio, said she knew she always wanted to be a.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:10Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Poll sees black voters shift from Biden to Bloomberg Behind a bump for Bloomberg With Joe Biden facing another rough night Tuesday in New Hampshire primary after getting trounced last week in Iowa, he has at least...

Newsday 1 day ago



Bloomberg catching heat from black Democratic lawmakers for stop-and-frisk Prominent black Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday called on Mike Bloomberg to more forcefully disavow his controversial stop-and-frisk policy amid newly unearthed...

FOXNews.com 13 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this