Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Sri Lanka A Key Piece In The Great Game Of The Indian Ocean – OpEd

Sri Lanka A Key Piece In The Great Game Of The Indian Ocean – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Whoever controls the Indian Ocean will dominate Asia… the destiny of the world will be decided on its waters” – Alfred Thayer Mahan

Island republics can advantageously secure global outreach as well as serve as spearheads in international competition. Growing dependence over maritime trade and its efficacy to serve as a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hope Sri Lanka will fulfil aspirations of Tamil people: PM Modi after talks with Sri Lankan PM

Rajapaksa's visit here assumed significance as his tenure as Sri Lanka's president from 2005 to 2016 saw expansion of China's footprints in the Indian Ocean...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Sri Lanka A Key Piece In The Great Game Of The Indian Ocean – OpEd https://t.co/ReKxoalvd8 29 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Sri Lanka A Key Piece In The Great Game Of The Indian Ocean – OpEd https://t.co/J7ZzptvMw7 https://t.co/iBEUG8WCxS 29 minutes ago

horizonguides

Horizon Guides RT @robinmckelvie: Great to have my first piece up on @horizonguides on #SriLanka. One of my fave outs countries so enjoyed sharing some of… 6 days ago

robinmckelvie

Robin McKelvie Great to have my first piece up on @horizonguides on #SriLanka. One of my fave outs countries so enjoyed sharing so… https://t.co/u5N7uaKfpB 6 days ago

jwhitey98

~Jacob Whitehead~ Great piece - "In the early 1990s, Sri Lanka had one of the highest suicide rates in the world, driven by the ready… https://t.co/C6SNg5K2Vp 6 days ago

kcroninfurman

Kate Cronin-Furman RT @bechamilton: And for those interested in this topic, I've belatedly found this great piece by @kcroninfurman https://t.co/5tUjhDbC3m ht… 1 week ago

bechamilton

bechamilton And for those interested in this topic, I've belatedly found this great piece by @kcroninfurman… https://t.co/MPplCBFTJ4 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.