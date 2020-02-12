Thomas McGreevy "Like mosquitoes": Extinction Rebellion plans surprises for City of London. https://t.co/zE8Ha5RMpL 2 hours ago Al Bundy #ClimateCrisis 'Like mosquitoes': #ExtinctionRebellion plans surprises for City of... https://t.co/5d85ijdEoN 23 hours ago Susan Jones RT @Reuters: 'Like mosquitoes': Extinction Rebellion plans surprises for City of London https://t.co/rUkSDUgMTS https://t.co/Oey1bxBZUp 2 days ago Reuters 'Like mosquitoes': Extinction Rebellion plans surprises for City of London https://t.co/rUkSDUgMTS https://t.co/Oey1bxBZUp 2 days ago El.Kali RT @ReutersUK: 'Like mosquitoes': Extinction Rebellion plans surprises for City of London https://t.co/cfSc8oz3y5 https://t.co/1Dq1yoNjCi 2 days ago Samuel Gordon Personally, I think this is an extremely bad idea and XR needs to pivot, faster, into something more constructive.… https://t.co/HK0jQXu70P 2 days ago Colin J.Benson 'Like mosquitoes': Extinction Rebellion plans surprises for City of London - Reuters 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/uA0mxNP8QI 2 days ago Nigel Bradley 'Like mosquitoes': Extinction Rebellion plans surprises for City of... https://t.co/rGdLG8XLAT 2 days ago