Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Radio signal from outer space repeats every 16 days

Radio signal from outer space repeats every 16 days

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
For the first time, scientists have detected a radio signal from outer space that repeats at regular intervals.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published < > Embed
News video: A Mysterious Radio Burst is Sending Signals to Earth Every 16 Days

A Mysterious Radio Burst is Sending Signals to Earth Every 16 Days 01:04

 Fast radio bursts can emit as much power as hundreds of millions of suns but only last a few milliseconds, making them difficult to study. For the first time, one of these bursts has been blasting signals from deep space on a regular cycle.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Can we solve the mysteries of Earth's atmosphere? [Video]Can we solve the mysteries of Earth's atmosphere?

Earth’s atmosphere still holds many secrets for science, but with the latest satellite launches and long-running observations from the ground, we are now gathering far more and better quality data..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 08:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mysterious signal from deep space is repeating in 16-day cycle

Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are perhaps the most mysterious anomaly in space, with many having unknown origins. According to a new study, an FRB has been spotted...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fathercuckold

Pope Cuck IV RT @IGN: Scientists have picked up on a strange radio signal coming from outer space which seems to repeat in a noticeable pattern. https:/… 14 seconds ago

wash_stories

Washington stories Radio signal from outer space repeats every 16 days via @usatoday https://t.co/Tv1fJZe3ax 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.