Sudanese ex-leader Bashir refuses to deal with ICC - lawyer

Reuters India Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Sudan's ousted leader Omar al-Bashir refuses to deal with the International Criminal Court (ICC) as it is a "political court" and Sudan's judiciary is able to deal with any case, one of his lawyers told Reuters on Tuesday.
