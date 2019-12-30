Noah Ross US troops return fire after attack at 'pro-Syrian regime' checkpoint; Syria says civilian killed - Fox News… https://t.co/YqnSLClSit 8 minutes ago CHET DAY US troops return fire after attack at ‘pro-Syrian regime’ checkpoint; Syria says civilian killed… https://t.co/NXYt4qHIy1 12 minutes ago SAVE OUR COUNTRY US troops return fire after attack at 'pro-Syrian regime' checkpoint; Syria says civilian killed https://t.co/mD42rZkrKr 17 minutes ago NewExpressNews US troops return fire after attack at ‘pro-Syrian regime’ checkpoint; Syria says civilian killed… https://t.co/rVf8AXVjN4 23 minutes ago texaspost US troops return fire after attack at 'pro-Syrian regime' checkpoint; Syria says civilian killed… https://t.co/FFojRgf1hA 29 minutes ago lonestarmango US troops return fire after attack at 'pro-Syrian regime' checkpoint; Syria says civilian killed https://t.co/6TpaXOVKty #FoxNews 34 minutes ago World News US troops return fire after attack at 'pro-Syrian regime' checkpoint; Syria says civilian killed… https://t.co/Qds2QiUiMe 39 minutes ago Andy Vermaut US troops return fire after attack at 'pro-Syrian regime' checkpoint; Syria says civilian killed… https://t.co/v2hjGdE7Vh 42 minutes ago