US troops return fire after attack at 'pro-Syrian regime' checkpoint; Syria says civilian killed

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
U.S. troops returned fire in self-defense Wednesday after coming under attack by unknown individuals at a “pro-Syrian regime forces" checkpoint near a village in northeast Syria, U.S. military officials said.
News video: Turkey retaliates after Syrian government shelling kills 5 troops

Turkey retaliates after Syrian government shelling kills 5 troops 02:05

 Ankara hits more than 100 enemy targets after deadly attack in Idlib, with ruling party spokesperson ruling out retreat.

New leaked OPCW documents reveal Douma inconsistencies [Video]New leaked OPCW documents reveal Douma inconsistencies

DOUMA, SYRIA — Wikileaks has posted several documents that further exposes the coverup within the OPCW of what really happened during the alleged Douma gas attacks. On the night of April 7, 2018,..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 03:47Published


Syria: US troops open fire on locals in northeast, killing 1

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian media said Wednesday that a Syrian civilian was killed and another was wounded when U.S. troops opened fire on locals who had tried to...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBrisbane Times

5 Turkish troops killed in 'intense' Syrian army attack in Idlib

Turkish defence ministry says army retaliated by destroying 'targets' after attack on its forces in northwest Syria.
Al Jazeera

