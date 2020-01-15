Global  

Pope Francis Won't Allow Church To Ordain Women And Married Men In South America

NPR Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
After bishops from the Amazon region sought the changes to address a shortage of clergy. But Roman Catholic conservatives warned that enacting them would lead to the end of clerical celibacy rules.
Recent related news from verified sources

Pope avoids question of married priests in Amazon document

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis declined Wednesday to approve the ordination of married men to address the priest shortage in the Amazon, sidestepping a...
Seattle Times

Pope dodges approval of female deacons, married priests in Amazon region, despite shortages

Pope Francis declined Wednesday to approve the ordination of married men to address a shortage of priests in the Amazon, sidestepping a fraught issue that has...
CBC.ca Also reported by •FOXNews.comBelfast Telegraph

