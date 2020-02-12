Longtime newspaper columnist Christie Blatchford dead at 68 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Longtime newspaper columnist, author and firebrand Christie Blatchford, a hardnosed scribe known for deep-sourced scoops and biting opinion pieces, has died. 👓 View full article

