Via Rail: When blockades end, train service could take 36 hours to resume
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 (
2 days ago)
Via Rail told CTVNews.ca that it would take 36 hours to resume its cancelled rail service if and when the Wet'suwet'en blockades are lifted.
Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
2 days ago < > Embed
Today further discussion on restoring passenger rail service in South Mississippi. Senator Wicker is among those who met with local leaders this morning to talk about restoring Amtrak service from Los Angeles to Orlando with stops along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Southern Rail Commission is... Railroad Service Meeting Today
Recent related videos from verified sources
Rail closure from Oceanside to San Diego
Train service from Oceanside to San Diego will be closed through the weekend for rail improvements.
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 00:23 Published on January 11, 2020
Privatisation is root of inefficient rail service, RMT says
RMT General Secretary Mick Cash says privatisation of the rail network is the root problem of the "costly and inefficient" transport service.
RMT members held a protest in front of King's Cross..
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:43 Published on January 2, 2020
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this