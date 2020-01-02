Global  

Via Rail: When blockades end, train service could take 36 hours to resume

Via Rail: When blockades end, train service could take 36 hours to resume

CTV News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Via Rail told CTVNews.ca that it would take 36 hours to resume its cancelled rail service if and when the Wet'suwet'en blockades are lifted.
