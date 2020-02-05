Global  

'Keep a smile on your face': World's oldest living man shares secret to longevity at 112

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The Guinness World Records confirmed Chitetsu Watanabe, 112, as the world's oldest living man. He grew fruits and vegetables until he was 104.
 
World's Fastest Man Has Quick Smile

World's Fastest Man Has Quick Smile

 World's Fastest Man Has Quick Smile

News24.com | World's oldest man crowned in Japan aged 112

A 112-year-old Japanese man has been crowned the world's oldest male, claiming that smiling is the key to longevity.
News24

Guinness: Japanese, who believes in smiling, is oldest man

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese man with a sweet tooth who believes in smiles has become the world’s oldest male at 112 years and 344 days old, according to Guinness...
Seattle Times

