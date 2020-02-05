'Keep a smile on your face': World's oldest living man shares secret to longevity at 112

Charlene Shannon RT @cnni: In an interview last year, 112 -year-old Chitetsu Watanabe said his secret to longevity is "not to get angry and keep a smile on… 16 seconds ago Frank Klump "Not to get angry and keep a smile on your face" – The world's oldest living man, who shared his secrets to making… https://t.co/ufeuQWDAjQ 30 seconds ago Samapti Roy So so so happy to see you @emraanhashmi my love 😭🤍 This smile is everything I want to see ♥️ keep the smile always… https://t.co/rFtbqCjB5L 1 minute ago Kacey H RT @GWR: What's the secret to a long life? "Not to get angry and keep a smile on your face," says our new oldest living man record holder,… 2 minutes ago luquatrum put a bigger smile on your spirit and keep your grumpy face on your body 7 minutes ago Heather Timmerman World's oldest man says "Not to get angry and keep a smile on your face” is his secret to 112 years - ABC News -… https://t.co/vAMf1b936i 24 minutes ago Fournisseur d’émotions 📸✍🏽🦅🇸🇳 Keep the smile in your face, and make sure in your mind that, the second part of your life, will be better than the… https://t.co/xd5GtDfYlE 30 minutes ago 🐰 RT @AllahGreatQuran: May Allah keep you safe, well and always happy. May tears of sorrow never touch your eyes and may He never let a smile… 36 minutes ago