Mice fighting over crumbs in subway station wins wildlife photo award in stunning image

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Sam Rowley's "Station squabble" was voted the Wildlife Photographer of the Year LUMIX People's Choice award and will be displayed in London.
 
Recent related news from verified sources

Mice ‘squabbling’ on Tube station platform win wildlife photography award

An image of two mice fighting over crumbs on the London Underground has been crowned the winner of a prestigious wildlife photography award.
Belfast Telegraph

Incredible photo of two mice fighting on London Underground wins Wildlife Photographer award

Incredible photo of two mice fighting on London Underground wins Wildlife Photographer awardStation Squabble, taken by Sam Rowley, was voted the best image from a 25-picture shortlist selected from 48,000 images
Tamworth Herald

