Mice fighting over crumbs in subway station wins wildlife photo award in stunning image

Sam Rowley's "Station squabble" was voted the Wildlife Photographer of the Year LUMIX People's Choice award and will be displayed in London.



Recent related news from verified sources Mice 'squabbling' on Tube station platform win wildlife photography award An image of two mice fighting over crumbs on the London Underground has been crowned the winner of a prestigious wildlife photography award.

Belfast Telegraph 8 hours ago



Incredible photo of two mice fighting on London Underground wins Wildlife Photographer award Station Squabble, taken by Sam Rowley, was voted the best image from a 25-picture shortlist selected from 48,000 images

Tamworth Herald 3 hours ago



