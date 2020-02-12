Global  

Former head of Mexico's state oil giant Pemex arrested in Spain

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Spanish police on Wednesday arrested former chief executive of Mexico's state oil firm Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, who was wanted on corruption charges in a graft case involving Brazilian builder Odebrecht, Spanish police and Lozoya's lawyer said.
