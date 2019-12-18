Two-time Emmy-nominated actress Paula Kelly has died at 77

Global  

Seattle Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress, singer and dancer Paula Kelly, who earned an Emmy Award nomination on the sitcom “Night Court” and co-starred with Chita Rivera and Shirley MacLaine in the film “Sweet Charity,” has died. She was 77. Kelly died Sunday of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to Los Angeles’ Ebony Repertory Theatre. Kelly […]
