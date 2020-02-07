Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > All public schools across Ontario will close for one day as teachers announce co-ordinated strike

All public schools across Ontario will close for one day as teachers announce co-ordinated strike

CTV News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
More than two million students across Ontario will be staying at home next week, as all four teachers unions hold a joint one-day strike affecting every public school across the province.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published < > Embed
News video: Baltimore County teachers hold rally for better pay & resources

Baltimore County teachers hold rally for better pay & resources 01:26

 Teachers in Baltimore County rallied Tuesday evening, demanding better contracts from the school board.

Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: Abraham Lincoln Is Born [Video]This Day in History: Abraham Lincoln Is Born

This Day in History: Abraham Lincoln Is Born February 12, 1809 One of America’s most admired presidents, Lincoln was born to a poor family in Hodgenville, KY. He attended school for only one..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Americans are so ‘hangry’ they have at least four arguments a week because of it [Video]Americans are so ‘hangry’ they have at least four arguments a week because of it

Do you ever catch yourself getting a bit too heated when "hanger" strikes?  According to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, hanger leads to an average of four arguments a week.  From..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ontario's 4 major teachers' unions to hold joint 1-day provincewide strike

Ontario's four largest teachers' unions say they will stage a joint one-day strike across the province later this month if there's no breakthrough in contract...
CBC.ca

Flamborough public elementary schools closed Friday as Hamilton teachers hit picket line second day in a row

Flamborough public elementary schools closed Friday as Hamilton teachers hit picket line second day in a rowHamilton public elementary schools are closed for a second consecutive day as part of escalating job action by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario...
TheSpec.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IndhygoRB

Indhira Rojas-Burgos RT @ctvottawa: #BREAKING All public schools across Ontario will close for one day as teachers announce co-ordinated strike. Details: https:… 12 minutes ago

trevorhache

Trevor Haché RT @Ottawalabour: In case you missed it "All public schools across the province will close for one day as teachers announce coordinated str… 25 minutes ago

charbone1

Sharon C RT @raichle6ix: Doug Ford may love the US white nationalist regime but we don’t! Stop the Ontario PC cancer of corrupt, anti-worker fascis… 31 minutes ago

greekmom0215

Maria Papadopoulos RT @CTVKitchener: #BREAKING More than two million students across Ontario will be staying home next week as all four teachers' unions hold… 34 minutes ago

Superstarway1

Dante Wood Cuts ain't hurting kids you the unions are by striking You can do anything with cuts it just you it's just perspe… https://t.co/cp8hjX5Zbk 52 minutes ago

raichle6ix

Alien Nation Refugee 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🌊🧢 💙🌈 Doug Ford may love the US white nationalist regime but we don’t! Stop the Ontario PC cancer of corrupt, anti-worke… https://t.co/2rbf5mGvVz 53 minutes ago

HappyBowWow

BowWow & Friends RT @frontline_RN: All public schools across Ontario will close for one day as teachers announce co-ordinated strike https://t.co/5C6BpLJSoJ 1 hour ago

frontline_RN

Teresa 🇨🇦 All public schools across Ontario will close for one day as teachers announce co-ordinated strike https://t.co/5C6BpLJSoJ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.