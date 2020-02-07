Indhira Rojas-Burgos RT @ctvottawa: #BREAKING All public schools across Ontario will close for one day as teachers announce co-ordinated strike. Details: https:… 12 minutes ago

Trevor Haché RT @Ottawalabour: In case you missed it "All public schools across the province will close for one day as teachers announce coordinated str… 25 minutes ago

Sharon C RT @raichle6ix: Doug Ford may love the US white nationalist regime but we don’t! Stop the Ontario PC cancer of corrupt, anti-worker fascis… 31 minutes ago

Maria Papadopoulos RT @CTVKitchener: #BREAKING More than two million students across Ontario will be staying home next week as all four teachers' unions hold… 34 minutes ago

Dante Wood Cuts ain't hurting kids you the unions are by striking You can do anything with cuts it just you it's just perspe… https://t.co/cp8hjX5Zbk 52 minutes ago

Alien Nation Refugee 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🌊🧢 💙🌈 Doug Ford may love the US white nationalist regime but we don’t! Stop the Ontario PC cancer of corrupt, anti-worke… https://t.co/2rbf5mGvVz 53 minutes ago

BowWow & Friends RT @frontline_RN: All public schools across Ontario will close for one day as teachers announce co-ordinated strike https://t.co/5C6BpLJSoJ 1 hour ago