Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 2 officers injured, suspect dead in Baltimore shooting

2 officers injured, suspect dead in Baltimore shooting

Seattle Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two law enforcement officers with a fugitive task force were injured and a suspect died in a shooting Wednesday in Baltimore, the U.S. Marshals Service said. One officer was injured in the leg and the other in the stomach, U.S. Marshals Service spokesman David Lutz said in an email. Both officers were […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Suspect Facing Arraignment In NYPD Shootings

Suspect Facing Arraignment In NYPD Shootings 02:45

 Two NYPD officers were shot within 12 hours this weekend, and police say the same gunman was responsible. He's expected to be arraigned today on attempted murder charges. CBSN New York's Reena Roy has the latest on the investigation.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eyewitness Calls Northeast Baltimore Shooting That Injured Two Officers 'Very Disturbing', Heard Multiple Shots [Video]Eyewitness Calls Northeast Baltimore Shooting That Injured Two Officers 'Very Disturbing', Heard Multiple Shots

A person nearby during the shooting that injured two officers in northeast Baltimore calls the incident "very disturbing" after he heard multiple shots.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:48Published

2 Officers Shot, Suspect Dead In NE Baltimore Shooting, Mayor Young, Commissioner Inside Shock Trauma [Video]2 Officers Shot, Suspect Dead In NE Baltimore Shooting, Mayor Young, Commissioner Inside Shock Trauma

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young is inside the hospital, along with Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is also at the hospital.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Attacks on NYPD officers are "assassination attempts," commissioner says

New York City police call two unprovoked attacks on officers by the same alleged gunman "assassination attempts." Surveillance video shows the suspect, Robert...
CBS News

Gunman dead, 2 officers hurt in shooting at Arkansas Walmart

Gunman dead, 2 officers hurt in shooting at Arkansas WalmartTwo police officers were wounded and a gunman was killed on Monday morning in an exchange of gunfire at a Walmart store in eastern Arkansas, authorities said....
WorldNews


Tweets about this

hawkeye014

Mark Maas RT @SoniaDasgupta: LATEST | OFFICERS SHOT: Here's what @wjz knows: -- Two detectives, one from Baltimore County and one from Baltimore Ci… 1 minute ago

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato 2 officers injured, suspect dead in Baltimore https://t.co/ufvAfhZGCg https://t.co/YjMckJeTht 1 minute ago

Ray_Banned_21

Banned_From_TV 🌐 aka Dark Diggler aka Dark Kent🌐 2 Officers Injured, Suspect Dead In Baltimore Shooting https://t.co/0NCdWIFYcr that's 4 police officers shot in the past two weeks here? 2 minutes ago

discoverbalto

Discover Baltimore 2 Officers Shot, Injured In Baltimore; Suspect Dead: Police https://t.co/H7ISZwXRdx 6 minutes ago

plmyers

Deplorable Me2 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 ❌ RT @ChuckUmeboshi: Another attempted Cop Killing - Very Disturbing’ | 2 Officers Injured, Suspect Dead In Northeast Baltimore Shooting Reme… 7 minutes ago

paul_clardy

Paul D Clardy RT @kfvsnews: Spokesman David Lutz said Wednesday one officer was injured in the leg and the other in the stomach>> https://t.co/1u0WXlKeGi 10 minutes ago

KristalBoulware

Kristal K. Boulware 2 officers injured, suspect dead in Baltimore shooting #Topbuzz https://t.co/a0johXBHdH 12 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime U.S. Marshals Service says two #law enforcement officers are injured and a #suspect is #de - Feb 12 @ 3:41 PM ET https://t.co/apnQkeHAXV 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.