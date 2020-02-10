2 officers injured, suspect dead in Baltimore shooting
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () BALTIMORE (AP) — Two law enforcement officers with a fugitive task force were injured and a suspect died in a shooting Wednesday in Baltimore, the U.S. Marshals Service said. One officer was injured in the leg and the other in the stomach, U.S. Marshals Service spokesman David Lutz said in an email. Both officers were […]
