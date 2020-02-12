Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 'Ghost' DNA In West Africans Complicates Story Of Human Origins

'Ghost' DNA In West Africans Complicates Story Of Human Origins

NPR Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Modern genomes from Nigeria and Sierra Leone show signals that scientists call ghost DNA — from an unknown human ancestor. That means that prehistoric humans likely procreated with an unknown group.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Ghost’ ancestor detected in DNA of today’s West Africans

Yoruba and Mende have up to 19-percent genomic contribution from unidentified archaic human, who may have survived until recently. You might have a signal from...
Haaretz


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.