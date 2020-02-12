'Ghost' DNA In West Africans Complicates Story Of Human Origins Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Modern genomes from Nigeria and Sierra Leone show signals that scientists call ghost DNA — from an unknown human ancestor. That means that prehistoric humans likely procreated with an unknown group. 👓 View full article

