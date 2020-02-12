Global  

Four survive 32 days adrift in Pacific after living off coconuts and rainwater

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Four survive 32 days adrift in Pacific after living off coconuts and rainwaterFour people have survived 32 days stranded in the Pacific by eating coconuts and drinking rainwater in an extraordinary ordeal that claimed the lives of eight others including a baby, according to local reports.The group, from Papua...
