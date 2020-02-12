Global  

Trump thanks Justice Department for softening sentence request for ally Roger Stone

CBC.ca Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Republicans in Congress on Wednesday rejected calls to investigate possible political interference at the U.S. Justice Department, after the department asked for a lighter prison term for President Donald Trump's longtime adviser, Roger Stone.
News video: Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case

Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case 01:12

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not intervene to ask the Justice Department to seek a shorter prison sentence for his former adviser Roger Stone, but Trump said he would be allowed to do so.

Trump thanks Justice Dept. for intervening in his friend Stone's case [Video]Trump thanks Justice Dept. for intervening in his friend Stone's case

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to say whether he is considering pardoning longtime adviser Roger Stone, who was found guilty last year of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness..

Democratic Lawmakers Demanding Investigation After DOJ Backtracks On Roger Stone's Prison Sentence [Video]Democratic Lawmakers Demanding Investigation After DOJ Backtracks On Roger Stone's Prison Sentence

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports from Washington with the latest on the fallout.

Trump: Stone sentence 'an insult to our country'

President Donald Trump insisted Tuesday he did not speak to the Justice Department about lowering the amount of prison time it will seek for Roger Stone. He made...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •TIMEMediaite

US attorney-general called to testify on interference claims

Justice department faces questions about Trump’s influence after Roger Stone prosecutors quit
FT.com


