As Coronavirus Spreads, Trump Proposes Public Health Funding Cuts
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Watch VideoThe Trump administration’s proposed 2021 budget cuts public health funds both domestically and internationally. But public health advocates say these programs need more money, not less — especially as the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, continues to spread.
