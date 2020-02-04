Global  

As Coronavirus Spreads, Trump Proposes Public Health Funding Cuts

Newsy Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
As Coronavirus Spreads, Trump Proposes Public Health Funding CutsWatch VideoThe Trump administration’s proposed 2021 budget cuts public health funds both domestically and internationally. But public health advocates say these programs need more money, not less — especially as the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, continues to spread.

The proposed cuts include a nearly 65...
News video: As Coronavirus Spreads, Trump Proposes Public Health Funding Cuts

As Coronavirus Spreads, Trump Proposes Public Health Funding Cuts 03:03

 Public health advocates say public health needs more money, not less — especially as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.

Texas Preparing For Potential Cases Of Coronavirus; So Far There Are None [Video]Texas Preparing For Potential Cases Of Coronavirus; So Far There Are None

The CDC says it’s now preparing for the disease to “take a foothold” in the U.S. as they see more cases across the country in the coming days and months.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:04Published

'Infodemic': World Health Officials Aim To Fight Rising Misinformation About Coronavirus [Video]'Infodemic': World Health Officials Aim To Fight Rising Misinformation About Coronavirus

From epidemic to "infodemic," the World Health Organization is warning the public about the sudden rise of misinformation surrounding the novel coronavirus outbreak. They're coming to Silicon Valley to..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:32Published


NDP urges pause to public health funding cuts as province deals with coronavirus

Ontario's opposition NDP says Premier Doug Ford must pause cuts to public health funding as health-care workers grapple with the novel coronavirus outbreak.
CP24

The great pandemic hoax

The Great Pandemic Hoax? Is the Coronavirus a Bioweapon? On January 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the "coronavirus outbreak (to be) a public...
PRAVDA

