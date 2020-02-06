|
Facebook Removes 3 Networks Of Accounts Trying To Manipulate Users
|
|
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Watch VideoFacebook said Wednesday it had removed three unrelated networks of accounts that were trying to manipulate users with misinformation.
In a blog post, the company revealed that the fake accounts were based in Russia, Iran, Vietnam and Myanmar. Facebook says the networks were all trying to interfere "on behalf of a...
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this