Facebook Removes 3 Networks Of Accounts Trying To Manipulate Users

Newsy Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Facebook Removes 3 Networks Of Accounts Trying To Manipulate UsersWatch VideoFacebook said Wednesday it had removed three unrelated networks of accounts that were trying to manipulate users with misinformation.

In a blog post, the company revealed that the fake accounts were based in Russia, Iran, Vietnam and Myanmar. Facebook says the networks were all trying to interfere "on behalf of a...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook Removes 3 Networks Of Accounts Trying To Manipulate Users [Video]Facebook Removes 3 Networks Of Accounts Trying To Manipulate Users

The fake accounts were based in Russia, Iran, Vietnam and Myanmar.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

Facebook suspends networks of fake accounts from Russia, Iran [Video]Facebook suspends networks of fake accounts from Russia, Iran

Facebook, which has struggled to stop governments and political groups from using its platform to spread false or misleading information, announced it has shut down fake accounts from countries..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook takes down accounts based in Iran and Russia

Facebook announced on Wednesday that it's removing accounts based in Iran that targeted users in the United States.  In the official statement posted by...
Mashable

Twitter’s default settings could be exposing identifying information

Twitter’s default settings could be exposing identifying informationTwitter recently disclosed an “incident” in how the service handles phone numbers. The announcement declared that it had shut down “a large network of fake...
The Next Web

