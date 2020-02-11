Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Alarmed by Sanders, moderate Democrats can’t agree on an alternative

Alarmed by Sanders, moderate Democrats can’t agree on an alternative

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
In Iowa and New Hampshire, a majority of voters supported candidates closer to the political center and named defeating President Donald Trump as their top priority, but there was no favorite as to which moderate was the best alternative to Bernie Sanders.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise [Video]Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise

REUTERS/Brian Snyder Former Vice President Joe Biden&apos;s disastrous results in Iowa and expected flop in New Hampshire have some establishment Democrats panicking. Sen. Bernie Sanders&apos;..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise [Video]Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise

REUTERS/Brian Snyder Former Vice President Joe Biden's disastrous results in Iowa and expected flop in New Hampshire have some establishment Democrats panicking. Sen. Bernie Sanders' simultaneous rise..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.