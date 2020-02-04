Woman felt victimized after man on train rants about coronavirus and Chinese people



Recent related videos from verified sources Prankster installs Putin portrait in elevator A Russian man recently pranked people in his apartment building by sticking a fake portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the elevator. Luckily, the man also thought to install a video camera.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:04Published 4 hours ago China has a coronavirus 'close contact detector' app BEIJING — China has apparently launched an app that allows people to check whether they have been at risk of catching you-know-what. The BBC reports that the "close contact detector" tells users if.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:27Published 17 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Mumbai Crime: Man who tried to murder lover at Matunga gets hit by train, dies A 37-year-old man from Dhule was hit by a train at Matunga Road, after he allegedly tried to throttle his lover. He had come to holiday with her in Mumbai. The...

Mid-Day 1 week ago



Chinese woman in Queensland confirmed as 15th Australian coronavirus case A 37-year-old Chinese woman travelling in Queensland has been confirmed as the fifth coronavirus case in the state.

SBS 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this