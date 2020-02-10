Missing girl, 6, seen getting off school bus before vanishing

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @ABCWorldNews: DESPERATE SEARCH GROWS: Hundreds of officers have joined the search for a 6-year-old S.C. girl who vanished after getting… 34 seconds ago USATamiW 🍺⚽️🥢🥓🇺🇸 RT @newschannelnine: MISSING GIRL - PLEASE SHARE: Hundreds of volunteers, family members and S.C. police officers continue to search for F… 4 minutes ago PsychNurseSC RT @CBSEveningNews: Hundreds of police have fanned out across South Carolina in search of a missing six-year-old who was last seen getting… 19 minutes ago World News Tonight DESPERATE SEARCH GROWS: Hundreds of officers have joined the search for a 6-year-old S.C. girl who vanished after g… https://t.co/g1R0cLUI4W 32 minutes ago Nathan Jones RT @WOWK13News: 🚨 #MISSING 🚨 The FBI has joined the search for a 6-year-old South Carolina girl who was last seen playing in her front yard… 43 minutes ago