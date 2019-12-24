Global  

Study Shows Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill Larger Than Previously Thought

Eurasia Review Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Toxic and invisible oil spread well beyond the known satellite footprint of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, according to a new study led by scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel school of Marine and Atmospheric Science. These new findings have important implications for environmental health during future oil...
Credit: KOLR - Published < > Embed
News video: Semi Crash Oil Spill HWY 160

Semi Crash Oil Spill HWY 160

 Semi Crash Oil Spill HWY 160

The toxic reach of Deepwater Horizon’s oil spill was much larger — and deadlier — than previous estimates, a new study says

The spread of oil from the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico was far worse than the current estimate, new research has found. As the worst...
Seattle Times

'Invisible oil’ discovery shows BP Deepwater Horizon spill was larger than previously thought

Toxic and invisible oil spread well beyond the initial footprint of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, new research reveals.
FOXNews.com

