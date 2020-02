Automated System Can Rewrite Outdated Sentences In Wikipedia Articles Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A system created by MIT researchers could be used to automatically update factual inconsistencies in Wikipedia articles, reducing time and effort spent by human editors who now do the task manually.



Wikipedia comprises millions of articles that are in constant need of edits to reflect new information. That can involve article... 👓 View full article

