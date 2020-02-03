Global  

One News Page > World News > Pak court sentences Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in jail

Pak court sentences Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in jail

Mid-Day Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
*Lahore:* Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to 11 years in two terror financing cases on Wednesday, four days ahead of a crucial meeting of the Financial Action Task Force in Paris where Pakistan will present its case to get itself off grey list. Saeed, a UN designated terrorist whom the...
