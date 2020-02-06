Global  

39 more test positive on Japan cruise; total tally climbs to 174

Mid-Day Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
*Yokohama:* Another 39 people aboard the Diamond Princess Cruise ship in Japan tested positive for the new Coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday, as thousands more steel themselves for a second week in quarantine. With 174 confirmed cases, the ship that arrived with over 3,700 passengers and crew has become the largest...
