39 more test positive on Japan cruise; total tally climbs to 174
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () *Yokohama:* Another 39 people aboard the Diamond Princess Cruise ship in Japan tested positive for the new Coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday, as thousands more steel themselves for a second week in quarantine. With 174 confirmed cases, the ship that arrived with over 3,700 passengers and crew has become the largest...
Nearly a week into quarantine on the Diamond Princess, an Australian family are passing the time as best they can while 66 more people on board tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total cases on the ship to 136 on Monday.
