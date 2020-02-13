Climate Change To Create Farmland In The North, But At Environmental Costs Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

In a warming world, Canada’s north may become our breadbasket of the future – but this new “farming frontier” also poses environmental threats from increased carbon emissions to degraded water quality, according to the first-ever study involving University of Guelph researchers



The research team modelled prospects for... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this