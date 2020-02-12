Global  

Blues' Jay Bouwmeester remains hospitalized after bench collapse

CTV News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Jay Bouwmeester remains in Southern California, but the veteran St. Louis Blues defenceman was alert and talking with teammates one day after collapsing on the bench during a game.
News video: Ducks Game Postponed After Blues Player Collapses On Bench

Ducks Game Postponed After Blues Player Collapses On Bench 00:54

 Tuesday night's game in Anaheim between the Ducks and the St. Louis Blues has been postponed after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench with 7:50 left in the first period.

