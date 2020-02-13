Global  

Michael Clarke, wife announce $40m divorce on social media

Khaleej Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The couple have a four-year-old daughter.
Michael Clarke, wife Kyly announce divorce after 7 years of marriage

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke and his wife Kyly have announced their divorce after seven years of marriage.
