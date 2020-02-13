Global  

Russia earthquake: 6.9-magnitude tremor hits Kuril Islands

Thursday, 13 February 2020
An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 has struck offshore 99 kilometres (62 miles) south-east of Russia's Kuril Islands, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday.
Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands

