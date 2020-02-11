Global  

Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctic glacier

CTV News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
An iceberg has broken off Pine Island Glacier (PIG) on the edge of Antarctica, according to satellite images taken Tuesday by the European Space Agency.
 The European Space Agency has been tracking two huge rifts in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier, known as "PIG." This led to a calving event, captured in images by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission.

