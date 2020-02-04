McClatchy files for bankruptcy protection

Thursday, 13 February 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and dozens of newspapers across the country is filing for bankruptcy protection. McClatchy Co. said Thursday that it will continue to run normally as it pursues approval of its restructuring plan under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Its 30 local newsrooms are […]
