Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Fires "contained" in southeast Australia for 1st time this season

Fires "contained" in southeast Australia for 1st time this season

CBS News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
For the first time in months, all fires in the Australian state of New South Wales have been contained.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

NASA Satellite Captures Australia’s Burn Scars from Devastating Fires [Video]NASA Satellite Captures Australia’s Burn Scars from Devastating Fires

Raging bushfires have left hundreds of miles of burn scars on Australia. The real-time NOAA and NASA satellite images help support time-critical relief efforts like wildfire management, air quality..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:57Published

Excited toddler dances outside after seeing 'decent' rain for first time amid Australia's bushfire crisis [Video]Excited toddler dances outside after seeing 'decent' rain for first time amid Australia's bushfire crisis

A 16-month-old toddler dances outside as he experiences "decent" rainfall for the first time as he was born during Australia's drought and bushfire crises. Fletcher jumps around on January 16 in the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:54Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.