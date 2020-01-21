Fires "contained" in southeast Australia for 1st time this season

For the first time in months, all fires in the Australian state of New South Wales have been contained.



Recent related videos from verified sources NASA Satellite Captures Australia’s Burn Scars from Devastating Fires Raging bushfires have left hundreds of miles of burn scars on Australia. The real-time NOAA and NASA satellite images help support time-critical relief efforts like wildfire management, air quality.. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 00:57Published 3 weeks ago Excited toddler dances outside after seeing 'decent' rain for first time amid Australia's bushfire crisis A 16-month-old toddler dances outside as he experiences "decent" rainfall for the first time as he was born during Australia's drought and bushfire crises. Fletcher jumps around on January 16 in the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:54Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this