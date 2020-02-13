Global  

Five facts about Alok Sharma, new UK Business Secretary

Reuters India Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Alok Sharma, appointed business minister and head of November's COP26 climate change summit on Thursday, has held several ministerial posts and is seen as a loyal supporter of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
