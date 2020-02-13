Global  

Trump lashes out at John Kelly after unprecedented comments against president

Independent Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump and John Kelly, the retired Marine general whom he fired as White House chief of staff, have finally gone to war.
Pelosi accuses Trump of 'abuse of power' in Stone sentencing [Video]Pelosi accuses Trump of 'abuse of power' in Stone sentencing

U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s comments this week weighing in on the trial of his longtime associate Roger Stone amount to political interference in the judiciary and are &quot;an abuse of..

Trump Invokes John Kelly's Wife In Twitter Attack, Says He Can't Keep His 'Mouth Shut' [Video]Trump Invokes John Kelly's Wife In Twitter Attack, Says He Can't Keep His 'Mouth Shut'

President Trump slammed John Kelly.

Trump hits back at John Kelly: 'Can't keep his mouth shut'

President Trump on Thursday hit back at Gen. John Kelly after he defended Alexander Vindman, a former National Security Council official who was ousted after...
Trump slams ex-adviser who defended key impeachment witness

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out against former White House chief of staff John Kelly for being disloyal after the ex-adviser...
