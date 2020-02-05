Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > US Senate poised to rebuke Trump on Iran

US Senate poised to rebuke Trump on Iran

Al Jazeera Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
After Soleimani strike, war powers resolution would seek to limit Trump from escalating military conflicts with Iran.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Congress votes to limit Trump's war powers [Video]Congress votes to limit Trump's war powers

Eight Republican Senators joined all Democrats to pass a war powers resolution limiting military actions in Iran without a vote from Congress.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit war powers on Iran [Video]U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit war powers on Iran

The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trump&apos;s ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking him after a strike against an Iranian military commander and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Senate moves toward vote restraining Trump on Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan measure limiting President Donald Trump’s authority to launch military operations against Iran is moving toward approval in...
Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC NewsAl JazeeraNews24CBC.caMENAFN.comReutersWorldNews

The deal of the century will die before Trump dies: Iran Supreme Leader

U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, dubbed the "Deal of the Century", will die before Trump dies,...
Reuters Also reported by •BBC NewsMENAFN.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.