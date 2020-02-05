US Senate poised to rebuke Trump on Iran
Thursday, 13 February 2020 (
14 hours ago)
After Soleimani strike, war powers resolution would seek to limit Trump from escalating military conflicts with Iran.
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Congress votes to limit Trump's war powers
Eight Republican Senators joined all Democrats to pass a war powers resolution limiting military actions in Iran without a vote from Congress.
Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS Published 3 hours ago
U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit war powers on Iran
The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trump's ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking him after a strike against an Iranian military commander and..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:25 Published 7 hours ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this