Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Paediatrician reveals he faked vaccination records for anti-vaxxer parents in suicide note

Paediatrician reveals he faked vaccination records for anti-vaxxer parents in suicide note

Independent Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Dr Van Koinis is believed to have falsified records for parents against immunisations
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Beloved paediatrician's suicide note revealed he may have lied to parents about vaccinating kids

Beloved paediatrician's suicide note revealed he may have lied to parents about vaccinating kidsWhen Van Koinis was found dead in September, shock reverberated through the southwest Chicago community where the 58-year-old paediatrician had practiced for...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.