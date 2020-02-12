Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Jim Carrey Says He Wanted to 'Do' His Interviewer and People Are Coming For Him

Jim Carrey Says He Wanted to 'Do' His Interviewer and People Are Coming For Him

eBaums World Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Jim Carrey Says He Wanted to 'Do' His Interviewer and People Are Coming For HimSkip to the 1:44 mark for the controversial moment. Take a watch and tell us what you think, was Jim out of line here or was he just being...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Jim Carrey's Candid Response to This Journalist's Question Is Raising Eyebrows

Jim Carrey is currently doing press for his upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog and his candid response to a journalist’s question about his bucket list has...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.