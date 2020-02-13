Global  

Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti

Reuters India Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
British street artist Banksy is thought to have given a Valentine's Day gift to his home town of Bristol in western England with the appearance of a new mural showing a small girl with a catapult and a splatter of red flowers.
News video: A new piece of Valentine's Day-inspired street art apparently created by Banksy has appeared in his home city of Bristol

A new piece of Valentine's Day-inspired street art apparently created by Banksy has appeared in his home city of Bristol 00:36

 A new piece of Valentine's Day-inspired street art apparently created by Banksy has appeared in his home city of Bristol. Residents in the Barton Hill area of the city woke up to the artwork on the side of a house this morning (Thurs). It seems to show a young girl firing a slingshot of flowers -...

British street artist Banksy has given a Valentine's Day gift to his home town of Bristol in western England with the appearance of a new mural showing a small girl with a catapult and a splatter of..

A new piece of Valentine&apos;s Day-inspired street art apparently created by Banksy has appeared in his home city of Bristol.

