Coronavirus not spreading "dramatically" outside China except on cruise ship - WHO

Reuters India Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Cases of coronavirus are not rising dramatically outside China apart from passengers on a cruise liner now quarantined off a Japanese port, a senior World Health Organization official said on Thursday.
