Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Macron vows 'fight of the century' against climate change

Macron vows 'fight of the century' against climate change

Al Jazeera Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Macron visits melting glacier, but opponents decry it as an electoral stunt.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Majority of voters want leaders who’ll actually do something about climate change [Video]Majority of voters want leaders who’ll actually do something about climate change

Climate change affects our day-to-day lives — and our votes, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans found a candidate's stance on climate change will be a deciding factor for 77%..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Я/МЫ: Why are Russians using this symbol? [Video]Я/МЫ: Why are Russians using this symbol?

It’s a symbol that is uniting groups of people in Russia on an unprecedented level. The phrase ‘Я/МЫ’ which means ‘we are all’ is being used by students and celebrities to rally against..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Macron vows “fight of the century” against climate change

PARIS (AP) — France’s leader called the battle against climate change and environmental destruction “the fight of the century” Thursday after visiting a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphKhaleej Times

How Canadian farmers can go from climate change polluters to a key part of the solution

A group of Canadian farmers and agriculture organizations is calling for major changes that could transform their industry from a major polluter to a solution in...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsAt20

News RT @ultrascanhumint: Macron vows 'fight of the century' against climate change: Macron visits melting glacier, but opponents decry it as an… 13 minutes ago

ultrascanhumint

Ultrascan HUMINT Macron vows 'fight of the century' against climate change: Macron visits melting glacier, but opponents decry it as… https://t.co/MsaItuy1Cm 13 minutes ago

NanaB_2010

#AutismMomLife✍️🆘🚒 RT @AJENews: French President Emmanuel Macron vows 'fight of the century' against climate change https://t.co/nzPBShFR35 https://t.co/oqc51… 19 minutes ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri Macron vows ‘fight of the century’ against climate change https://t.co/OAGFkpET5M 21 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Macron vows 'fight of the century' against climate change: Macron visits melting glacier, but op… https://t.co/Esox7Bz52S 21 minutes ago

AJENews

Al Jazeera News French President Emmanuel Macron vows 'fight of the century' against climate change https://t.co/nzPBShFR35 https://t.co/oqc51sCLAA 26 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Macron vows "fight of the century” against climate change https://t.co/xUwVyyOWD5 2 hours ago

MacronWorld

E. Macron World RT @AClaireLegendre: President Emmanuel Macron vows "fight of the century” against climate change #ClimateActionNow #oneplanet 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.