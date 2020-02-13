Global  

German president calls for country to stand up to extremism, nationalism on 75th anniversary of Dresden bombing

FOXNews.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Germany’s president called Thursday for his countrymen to stand up to extremism and nationalism, warning that hatred and a desire for authoritarianism are on the rise again in Europe, including in his country.
Dresden marks WWII bombing in far-right stronghold

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier did his best to balance German aggression and victimhood at the 75th anniversary of the Dresden bombing, one of the most...
Deutsche Welle

German president warns of racist 'poison' at Dresden WW2 bombing ceremony

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told Germans they must reject racism and anti-Semitism at a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Allied bombing raids on...
Reuters

