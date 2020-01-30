South Carolina teen arrested; accused of vandalizing mosque

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — An 18-year-old girl is in custody, accused of vandalizing a mosque in South Carolina, police said. Charleston Police arrested Hailey Elizabeth Riddle on Thursday on a charge of malicious injury to a place of worship for alleged vandalism at the Islamic Center of Charleston on Jan. 30. It was unknown if […]
