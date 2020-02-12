Global  

Report: Jessie Liu Resigns After President Pulls Nomination

Newsy Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Former U.S. attorney Jessie Liu reportedly resigned from the Treasury Department after President Donald Trump withdrew her nomination for a top position. Her Senate confirmation hearing had been scheduled for Thursday. An administration official told CNN Wednesday was Liu's last day.

She left her post after...
Report: Jessie Liu Resigns After President Pulls Nomination

She resigned from the Treasury Department just a few days after the president withdrew her nomination for a top position.

She resigned from the Treasury Department just a few days after the president withdrew her nomination for a top position.

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump pulls former US attorney Jessie Liu’s nomination for Treasury role

President Trump has withdrawn his nomination of Jessie Liu to serve as a top Treasury Department official, Fox News has learned.
FOXNews.com


