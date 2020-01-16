Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Global warming: The Earth just had its hottest January in recorded history

Global warming: The Earth just had its hottest January in recorded history

USATODAY.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The new decade is off to a hot start. The Earth just had its warmest January on record, scientists announced Thursday.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hottest Decade On Record [Video]Hottest Decade On Record

2019 was the second-hottest year in recorded history according to the latest climate data.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:54Published

The Last Decade Was the Warmest on Record [Video]The Last Decade Was the Warmest on Record

The Last Decade Was the Warmest on Record 2019 was the world’s second hottest year, coming in after 2016. GISS Director Gavin Schmidt Scientists have attributed the findings to human-made climate..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Last month was hottest January on record, US scientists say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last month was the hottest January since scientists began keeping temperature records in 1880, U.S. government forecasters said Thursday. The...
Seattle Times

Last month was the hottest January on record

In 141 years of climate records, January 2020 was the hottest January yet, according to scientists from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information....
engadget


Tweets about this

JeremiahCharles

Jeremiah Charles Global warming: The Earth just had its hottest January in recorded history https://t.co/DCp8QJXKDk 10 minutes ago

Vickib64Black

Vicki Black RT @sebroche: And some d*******s still think global warming doesn’t exist smh Earth just had hottest January since records began, data s… 20 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Global warming: The Earth just had its hottest January in recorded history: The new decade is off to a hot start. The Earth jus… 26 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Global warming: The Earth just had its hottest January in recorded history: The new decade is off to a hot start. T… https://t.co/6eIIaPm1sy 26 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Global warming: The Earth just had its hottest January in recorded history https://t.co/CEc80EsSZn https://t.co/J1g3HPeS19 28 minutes ago

sebroche

Sebastian Roché And some d*******s still think global warming doesn’t exist smh Earth just had hottest January since records beg… https://t.co/nlcAyy1gmZ 38 minutes ago

pilotithigh

Change Agent 🌴 ⁦@GOP⁩ ⁦@HouseGOP⁩ ⁦@SenateGOP⁩ Will someone please explain this to Trump. Draw pictures if necessary. Global war… https://t.co/PgFtyvf5HD 59 minutes ago

Hafizul_Islam_M

SEO Service Provider In Barisal, Bangladesh Global warming: The Earth just had its hottest January in recorded history The new decade is off to a hot start. T… https://t.co/BJN1bq16Bk 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.