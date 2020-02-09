Global  

U.S. confirms 15th case of coronavirus

CBS News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
With a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, the CDC warns the deadly outbreak could continue into next year. There are at least 15 cases in the U.S. Carter Evans has the latest.
